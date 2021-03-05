UFC 259 Preview Show: Championship tripleheader

Don’t miss Jim “Gries” Grieshaber and Jeff Cain breaking down UFC 259 and it’s tripleheader of championship bouts ahead of Saturday’s event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

It’s MMAWeekly’s UFC 259 Preview Show!

Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya challenges light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz in the UFC 259 main event. The co-main event sees Amanda Nunes put her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. And bantamweight beltholder Petr Yan defends against Aljamain Sterling in a third title fight.

