UFC 259 Live Results: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC 259 live results for the first bout from The Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 6, on MMAWeekly.com)

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya start times

UFC 259 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 259 prelims start time: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC 259 Live Results

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya takes place on Saturday, March 6, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC 259 features three championship bouts. The main event sees middleweight champion Israel Adesanya taking a shot at becoming a champ-champ, as he challenges light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz.

The UFC 259 co-main event features two-division champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line opposite Megan Anderson. Bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan makes the first defense of his belt against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling.

UFC 259 Quick Results

UFC 259 Main Card

Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya

Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson

Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling

Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev vs Drew Dober

Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos vs Aleksandar Rakic

UFC 259 Prelims

Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz vs Casey Kenney

Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong vs Kyler Phillips

Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez vs Askar Askarov

Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin vs Kai Kara-France

Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott vs Jordan Espinosa

Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Carlos Ulberg

Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza vs Amanda Lemos

Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic vs Aalon Cruz

Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista vs Trevin Jones

UFC 259 Face-Offs

UFC 259 live results: Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya

