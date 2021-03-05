UFC 259 Live Results: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC 259 live results for the first bout from The Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 6, on MMAWeekly.com)
UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya start times
- UFC 259 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View
- UFC 259 prelims start time: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+
UFC 259 Live Results
UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya takes place on Saturday, March 6, at The Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC 259 features three championship bouts. The main event sees middleweight champion Israel Adesanya taking a shot at becoming a champ-champ, as he challenges light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz.
The UFC 259 co-main event features two-division champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line opposite Megan Anderson. Bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan makes the first defense of his belt against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling.
UFC 259 Quick Results
UFC 259 Main Card
- Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya
- Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson
- Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling
- Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev vs Drew Dober
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos vs Aleksandar Rakic
UFC 259 Prelims
- Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz vs Casey Kenney
- Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong vs Kyler Phillips
- Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez vs Askar Askarov
- Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin vs Kai Kara-France
- Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott vs Jordan Espinosa
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Carlos Ulberg
- Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews
- Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza vs Amanda Lemos
- Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic vs Aalon Cruz
- Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista vs Trevin Jones
UFC 259 Face-Offs
