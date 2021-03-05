HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 259 Live Results: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

March 5, 2021
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC 259 live results for the first bout from The Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 6, on MMAWeekly.com)

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya start times

  • UFC 259 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View
  • UFC 259 prelims start time: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC 259 Live Results

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya takes place on Saturday, March 6, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC 259 features three championship bouts. The main event sees middleweight champion Israel Adesanya taking a shot at becoming a champ-champ, as he challenges light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz.

The UFC 259 co-main event features two-division champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line opposite Megan Anderson. Bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan makes the first defense of his belt against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling.

UFC 259 Quick Results

UFC 259 Main Card

  • Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya
  • Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson
  • Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling
  • Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev vs Drew Dober
  • Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos vs Aleksandar Rakic

UFC 259 Prelims

  • Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz vs Casey Kenney
  • Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong vs Kyler Phillips
  • Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez vs Askar Askarov
  • Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin vs Kai Kara-France
  • Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott vs Jordan Espinosa
  • Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Carlos Ulberg
  • Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews
  • Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza vs Amanda Lemos
  • Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic vs Aalon Cruz
  • Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista vs Trevin Jones

