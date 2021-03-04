UFC 259 Live Press Conference video

Tune in to the UFC 259 Live Press Conference on Thursday, March 4, on MMAWeekly.com. The press conference is scheduled to go live at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, featuring Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, Amanda Nunes, Megan Anderson, Petr Yan, and Aljamain Sterling.

The press conference will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

UFC 259 on Saturday is a championship tripleheader pay-per-view event at The Apex in Las Vegas.

Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya challenges light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz in the main event. The UFC 259 co-main event sees Amanda Nunes put her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. And bantamweight beltholder Petr Yan defends against Aljamain Sterling in a third title fight.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Patricio Pitbull throws down $1 million challenge to Dana White, Conor McGregor

Dominick Cruz: Critical of USADA after receiving milestone jacket | UFC 259 Media Day

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)