UFC 259 Live Event Coverage

Tune in for UFC 259 Live Event Coverage on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT…

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

MMAWeekly.com’s Jim “Gries” Grieshaber and Jeff Cain provide live commentary during the UFC 259 main card, featuring a championship tripleheader of bouts.

UFC 259 features three championship bouts. The main event sees middleweight champion Israel Adesanya taking a shot at becoming a champ-champ, as he challenges light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz.

The UFC 259 co-main event features two-division champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line opposite Megan Anderson. Bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan makes the first defense of his belt against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling.

UFC 259 Live Results: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya