UFC 259 Fallout: Breaking down Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

MMAWeekly’s Jim “Gries” Grieshaber and Jeff Cain break down the weekly news in MMA and talk about the upcoming UFC events in Las Vegas on the UFC 259 Fallout show.

There was a lot to wrap up following a packed UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya fight card, where Jan Blachowicz denied Israel Adesanya’s attempt to become a champ-champ, Amanda Nunes continued her domination as a champ-champ, and Aljamain Sterling captured the UFC bantamweight belt in controversial fashion.

