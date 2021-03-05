UFC 259 Face-offs video: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

Watch as the UFC 259 champions and contenders square off in Las Vegas. Jan Błachowicz, Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes, Megan Anderson, Petr Yan, and Aljamain Sterling stare down at the UFC 259 Face-Offs: Błachowicz vs Adesanya.

UFC 259 on Saturday is a championship tripleheader pay-per-view event at The Apex in Las Vegas.

Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya challenges light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz in the main event. The UFC 259 co-main event sees Amanda Nunes put her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. And bantamweight beltholder Petr Yan defends against Aljamain Sterling in a third title fight.

