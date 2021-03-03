UFC 259 Embedded: Megan Anderson ready to ‘shock the world’

UFC 259 Embedded features the fighters from Saturday’s championship tripleheader pay-per-view event at The Apex in Las Vegas. Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya challenges light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz in the main event. The UFC 259 co-main event sees Amanda Nunes put her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. And bantamweight beltholder Petr Yan defends against Aljamain Sterling in a third title fight.

Megan Anderson’s coach keeps the focus on fun in the gym; champ Amanda Nunes preps for a family trip. Champs Jan Blachowicz and Petr Yan stay sharp. Kai Kara-France helps Israel Adesanya on his quest to win two belts.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

