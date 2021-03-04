UFC 259 Embedded: Khabib arrives in Las Vegas

UFC 259 Embedded features the fighters from Saturday’s championship tripleheader pay-per-view event at The Apex in Las Vegas. Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya challenges light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz in the main event. The UFC 259 co-main event sees Amanda Nunes put her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. And bantamweight beltholder Petr Yan defends against Aljamain Sterling in a third title fight.

Aljamain Sterling works in his garage gym. Thiago Santos, Megan Anderson and Drew Dober check in. Khabib Nurmagomedov arrives in Las Vegas to support and corner Islam Makhachev.

Three of the four UFC 259 champions – Amanda Nunes, Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya – train with their teams.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

