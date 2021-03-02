UFC 259 Embedded: Israel Adesanya mocks Paulo Costa, ‘I know the drunken fist’

UFC 259 Embedded features the fighters from Saturday’s championship tripleheader pay-per-view event at The Apex in Las Vegas. Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya challenges light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz in the main event. The UFC 259 co-main event sees Amanda Nunes put her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. And bantamweight beltholder Petr Yan defends against Aljamain Sterling in a third title fight.

Jan Blachowicz visits Hoover Dam. Petr Yan, Islam Makhachev and Aleksandar Rakić put in time at the UFC PI. Israel Adesanya arrives in Las Vegas. Aljamain Sterling impresses his teammates during a training session.

