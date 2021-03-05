UFC 259 Embedded: Israel Adesanya becomes a five-star fighter

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 5, 2021
UFC 259 Embedded features the fighters from Saturday’s championship tripleheader pay-per-view event at The Apex in Las Vegas. Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya challenges light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz in the main event. The UFC 259 co-main event sees Amanda Nunes put her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. And bantamweight beltholder Petr Yan defends against Aljamain Sterling in a third title fight.

Champs Israel Adesanya and Petr Yan do media; Aljamain Sterling and Amanda Nunes’ family get a feel for the Octagon.

At UFC PI, the City Kickboxing team, Nunes and Megan Anderson push themselves; Jan Blachowicz stays sharp with ping pong.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

