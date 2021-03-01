UFC 259 Embedded: Fight week kicks off

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 1, 2021
UFC 259 Embedded features the fighters from Saturday’s championship tripleheader pay-per-view event at The Apex in Las Vegas. Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya challenges light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz in the main event. The UFC 259 co-main event sees Amanda Nunes put her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. And bantamweight beltholder Petr Yan defends against Aljamain Sterling in a third title fight.

UFC light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz celebrates his birthday and goes mountain biking. Amanda Nunes takes her daughter to work. Aljamain Sterling unwinds in his second home. Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya arrives in Las Vegas.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

