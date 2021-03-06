HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 259 live results: Blachowicz vs Adesanya

featuredUFC 259 Live Results: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

UFC 259 weigh-in face-offs Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya

featuredUFC 259 weigh-in face-offs video: Athletes heat up as fight time nears

UFC 259 weigh-in results Israel Adesanya

featuredUFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya comes in light for chance to be champ-champ

UFC 259 Blachowicz vs Adesanya live weigh-ins

featuredUFC 259 weigh-in video live stream

UFC 259 Embedded: Champs tip the scales

March 6, 2021
UFC 259 Embedded features the fighters from Saturday’s championship tripleheader pay-per-view event at The Apex in Las Vegas. Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya challenges light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz in the main event. The UFC 259 co-main event sees Amanda Nunes put her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. And bantamweight beltholder Petr Yan defends against Aljamain Sterling in a third title fight.

Athletes attend the press conference on Thursday. The next morning, they make weight and face off again, setting up the champ-stacked UFC 259: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya; Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling; and Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC 259 Preview Show

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

