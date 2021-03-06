UFC 259 Embedded: Champs tip the scales

UFC 259 Embedded features the fighters from Saturday’s championship tripleheader pay-per-view event at The Apex in Las Vegas. Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya challenges light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz in the main event. The UFC 259 co-main event sees Amanda Nunes put her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. And bantamweight beltholder Petr Yan defends against Aljamain Sterling in a third title fight.

Athletes attend the press conference on Thursday. The next morning, they make weight and face off again, setting up the champ-stacked UFC 259: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya; Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling; and Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

