UFC 259 Countdown: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

UFC 259 Countdown highlights the three championship match-ups coming up on Saturday, March 6.

The main event features middleweight king Israel Adesanya moving up to battle light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz in the main event. Watch these two athletes prepare for their bout.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

