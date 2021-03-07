UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 7, 2021
Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses.

All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters.

UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg

Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night.

Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round.

Though Ulberg didn’t get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus.

Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg
Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg

UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic

Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors.

Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round.

Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259
Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259

UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France

Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus.

Bontorin took Kara-France’s back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission.

Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000.

Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259
Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259

Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post

