UFC 258 LIVE weigh-in video: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Watch the UFC 258 weigh-in video, live on MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Feb. 12, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns, as well as the rest of the UFC 258 athletes step on the scale to make their bouts official.

Kamaru Usman puts his UFC welterweight title on the line opposite Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 on Saturday, Feb. 13, at The Apex in Las Vegas. The UFC 258 co-main event features a pivotal women’s flyweight bout between Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Colby Covington rips on Mark Cuban, the NBA, and Dallas Mavericks over national anthem