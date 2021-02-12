HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 258 LIVE weigh-in video: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

February 12, 2021
Watch the UFC 258 weigh-in video, live on MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Feb. 12, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns, as well as the rest of the UFC 258 athletes step on the scale to make their bouts official.

Kamaru Usman puts his UFC welterweight title on the line opposite Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 on Saturday, Feb. 13, at The Apex in Las Vegas. The UFC 258 co-main event features a pivotal women’s flyweight bout between Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso.

