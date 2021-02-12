UFC 258 weigh-in video: Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns hit the championship mark

Third time is a charm! The UFC 258 main event between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns is official following Friday’s weigh-in.

This marks the third time the bout has been booked, but the first time that it appears it might make it all the way to the Octagon.

The bout was first canceled after Burns contracted COVID-19. It was rescheduled, but then postponed when Usman wasn’t physically ready for the bout.

Having made it through Friday’s weigh-in, albeit with a bit of a breath-holding moment, Usman vs. Burns should take place as scheduled on Saturday at The Apex in Las Vegas.

Usman initially stepped on the scale at 170.5 pounds or 0.5 pounds over the limit for a title fight. After removing his mask, however, he hit the mark.

