UFC 258 weigh-in results: Kamaru Usman cuts it close, but Gilbert Burns bout set

Saturday’s UFC 258 welterweight championship main event is set following Friday’s weigh-in at The Apex in Las Vegas.

Champion Kamaru Usman caused the room to hold its collective breath when he tipped the scale at 170.5 pounds; a half pound over the limit for a title fight. He was wearing a rather industrial looking mask, however. Removing the mask, Usman easily hit the mark at 170 pounds.

His opponent, former teammate Giblert Burns, also made weight, notching 170 pounds on his first attempt.

Though Usman and Burns trained together in the past, there is no bad blood between them. There has, of course, been some talk about who was better in the training room when sparring, but neither has felt the need to denigrate the other in the lead-up to the fight.

The UFC 258 co-main event features a women’s flyweight bout between No. 10 ranked Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso, who sits at No. 15. Neither of them had any issues on the scale.

In fact, all of the UFC 258 athletes made weight without incident. All but Bobby Green weighed in early in the two-hour window.

Green finally stepped on the scale with 15 minutes left to make weight. Despite the delay, he had no issue recording 156 pounds on the scale, which is within the allowable limit for a lightweight non-title fight.

UFC 258 weigh-in results

UFC 258 Main Card

Main Event: Welterweight Championship Bout: Kamaru Usman (170) vs Gilbert Burns (170)

Co-Main Event: Women’s Flyweight Bout: Maycee Barber (126) vs Alexa Grasso (125.5)

Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (155.5) vs Bobby Green (156)

Middleweight Bout: Maki Pitolo (185) vs Julian Marquez (185)

UFC 258 Prelims

Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira (186) vs Anthony Hernandez (186)

Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad (169.5) vs Dhiego Lima (171)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Polyana Viana (116) vs Mallory Martin (115.5)

Catchweight (140-lb) Bout: Andre Ewell (138.5) vs Chris Gutierrez (140)

Featherweight Bout: Ricky Simon (145.5) vs Brian Kelleher (145.5)

Welterweight Bout: Gabe Green (169.5) vs Phil Rowe (171)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (125.5)

UFC 258 weigh-in video: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

UFC 258 weigh-in video: Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

