UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns Inside the Octagon preview

In this episode of Inside the Octagon, John Gooden and Laura Sanko preview the UFC 258 main event between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.

The two former teammates go head to head as welterweight champion Usman looks to continue his undefeated streak in the UFC when he takes on Burns.

UFC 258 takes place on Saturday, Feb. 13, in Las Vegas.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

