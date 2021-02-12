UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns face-offs video

The UFC 258 weigh-ins went off without a hitch on Friday with all the card’s athletes making weight.

Unfortunately, the same could not be said for the UFC 258 face-offs. When the main card fighters were introduced, Jim Miller and Bobby Green were notably absent.

A short time later, UFC president Dana White confirmed to reporters that Green had collapsed backstage and was being tended to by doctors.

