UFC 258 main card bout nixed after Bobby Green suffers kidney failure

Bobby Green made weight on Friday for his UFC 258 bout with Jim Miller. Minutes later, he collapsed and was in a medical emergency that forced the cancellation of the bout.

Green tipped the scale at 156 pounds with 15 minutes left in the official UFC 258 two-hour weigh-in window. But when the fighters appeared a short time later for their face-offs, Green and Miller were surprisingly absent.

Following the face-offs, UFC president Dana White met with reporters, informing them that Green had collapsed in the back following the weigh-in.

“Bobby Green just collapsed back there. Doctors are looking at him. They’re trying to rehydrate him right now,” White said.

At that point, it was unclear what would happen to the bout. It was later scrapped from the fight card altogether. A featherweight preliminary bout between Ricky Simon and Brian Kelleher was elevated to the UFC 258 main card.

Late Friday night, Green posted to his Instagram account, admitting that he has a few “hills to get over in fighting,” including the weight cut.

He then went on to address the medical issues that plagued him at Friday’s weigh-in.

“So to be clear, I have air pockets in my lungs, I guess, and my kidneys failed,” Green wrote.

“I messed my back up in training. I thought it was just pain from that.”

Green gave no indication about his recovery from the medical issues or when he might be able to fight again.

UFC 258 now moves forward as an 11-bout fight card, headlined by Kamaru Usman putting his welterweight title on the line opposite former teammate Gilbert Burns.

