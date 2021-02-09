UFC 258 loses pivotal bout between Pedro Munhoz and Jimmie Rivera

With just days to go, UFC 258 lost a pivotal bantamweight bout between No. 8 ranked Pedro Munhoz and No. 9 ranked Jimmie Rivera.

Munhoz and Rivera were set to rematch at UFC 258, but the bout has been pulled because of COVID-19 safety measures, according to a report from MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin. UFC officials have yet to comment and the report doesn’t note who tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 caused disease.

Rivera won the first match-up with Munhoz via split decision on the undercard of the trilogy bout between Vitor Belfort and Dan Henderson in November of 2015.

With the two of them poised to make a run on the bantamweight division, both were eager to run it back at UFC 258.

According to MMA Fighting, the hope is to reschedule the bout on an upcoming card as soon as possible.

It was a rather significant hit to the UFC 258 fight card, which features UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman putting his belt on the line opposite Gilbert Burns.

