HOT OFF THE WIRE
Alexander Volkov punches Alistair Overeem at UFC Vegas 18

featuredUFC Vegas 18 results: Alexander Volkov scores walk-off knockout over Alistair Overeem

UFC Vegas 18 Overeem vs Volkov live results

featuredUFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov Live Results

Alistair Overeem post UFC on ESPN 8

featuredAlistair Overeem cautiously approaches a UFC heavyweight title shot

Alistair Overeem

featuredAlistair Overeem continues his quest for heavyweight gold at UFC Vegas 18

UFC 258 loses pivotal bout between Pedro Munhoz and Jimmie Rivera

February 9, 2021
NoNo Comments

With just days to go, UFC 258 lost a pivotal bantamweight bout between No. 8 ranked Pedro Munhoz and No. 9 ranked Jimmie Rivera.

Munhoz and Rivera were set to rematch at UFC 258, but the bout has been pulled because of COVID-19 safety measures, according to a report from MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin. UFC officials have yet to comment and the report doesn’t note who tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 caused disease.

Rivera won the first match-up with Munhoz via split decision on the undercard of the trilogy bout between Vitor Belfort and Dan Henderson in November of 2015.

With the two of them poised to make a run on the bantamweight division, both were eager to run it back at UFC 258.

According to MMA Fighting, the hope is to reschedule the bout on an upcoming card as soon as possible.

It was a rather significant hit to the UFC 258 fight card, which features UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman putting his belt on the line opposite Gilbert Burns.

TRENDING > Frankie Edgar issues statement of resolve following UFC Vegas 18 loss

Recapping UFC 257: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor II

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA