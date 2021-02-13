UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC 258 live results for the first Usman vs. Burns bout from The Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, Feb. 13, on MMAWeekly.com)

UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns start times

UFC 258 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 258 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC 258 early prelims start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC 258 Live Results

UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns takes place on Saturday, Feb. 13, at The Apex in Las Vegas. It marks the promotion’s first pay-per-view of the year in Las Vegas, following UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9, 2020, followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC 258 features the welterweight title fight between champion Kamaru Usman and former teammate Gilbert Burns. The co-main event features a women’s flyweight bout between Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso, which could propel the winner up the rankings.

UFC 258 Main Card

Main Event: Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns

Co-Main Event: Women’s Flyweight Bout: Maycee Barber vs Alexa Grasso

Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum vs Ian Heinisch

Featherweight Bout: Ricky Simon vs Brian Kelleher

Middleweight Bout: Maki Pitolo vs Julian Marquez

UFC 258 Prelims

Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira vs Anthony Hernandez

Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad vs Dhiego Lima

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Polyana Viana vs Mallory Martin

Catchweight (140-lb) Bout: Andre Ewell vs Chris Gutierrez

UFC 258 Early Prelims

Welterweight Bout: Gabe Green vs Phil Rowe

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick

UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns face-offs

