UFC 258 Fallout: What’s next after Kamaru Usman’s record-setting victory?

MMAWeekly’s Jim Grieshaber and Jeff Cain break down the weekly news in MMA and talk about the upcoming UFC events in Las Vegas.
The boys also wrap up the UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns event that featured 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman’s come-from-behind TKO stoppage of Gilbert Burns. The victory launched Usman past Georges St-Pierre for the most consecutive welterweight victories in UFC history.
