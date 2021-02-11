UFC 258 Embedded: ‘We’re going to make fire’

UFC 258 Embedded features the fighter from Saturday’s pay-per-view event at The Apex in Las Vegas, where welterweight champion Kamaru Usman puts his belt on the line against former teammate Gilbert Burns in the main event.

Maycee Barber hits mitts with her brother and coach. Kelvin Gastelum, Alexa Grasso, Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman attend a socially-distanced media day. Gastelum gets psyched when he steps inside the Octagon, and Barber takes her time giving autographs.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian for social media posts

UFC Fallout: Cory Sandhagen steals the show at UFC Vegas 18

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)