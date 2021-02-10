UFC 258 Embedded: ‘We’ll quarantine the whole time… we can’t jeopardize the event.’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 10, 2021
UFC 258 Embedded features the fighter from Saturday’s pay-per-view event at The Apex in Las Vegas, where welterweight champion Kamaru Usman puts his belt on the line against former teammate Gilbert Burns in the main event.

Kamaru Usman compares himself to another UFC champion. Ian Heinisch finds an outdoor oasis in Denver. Kelvin Gastelum reflects on meeting Kobe Bryant. Title challenger Gilbert Burns arrives in Las Vegas, as do opponents Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber.

For those that are concerned about the safety of the fighters when they get to Vegas, Usman assured everyone that he and his team will quarantine the entire time they are there. He’s there to do a job and not risk the event.

