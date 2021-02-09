UFC 258 Embedded: Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje watch Cory Sandhagen’s savage knee knockout

Welterweight champ Kamaru Usman watches fights at Justin Gaethje’s home. Title challenger Gilbert Burns takes in his kids’ wrestling class. Ian Heinisch stays healthy with PT; his opponent Kelvin Gastelum gets a supportive sendoff from his home gym.

UFC 258 Embedded features the fighter from Saturday’s pay-per-view event at The Apex in Las Vegas, where welterweight champion Kamaru Usman puts his belt on the line against former teammate Gilbert Burns in the main event.

