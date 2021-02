UFC 258 Countdown: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Friends become foes as Champion Kamaru Usman battles former teammate Gilbert Burns in a showdown for welterweight supremacy. Behold their friendship, their fallout, and their lives in this episode of UFC 258 Countdown.

Usman puts his welterweight belt on the line opposite Burns in the UFC 258 main event on Saturday, Feb. 13, in Las Vegas.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Watch Kamaru Usman’s ‘Fight of the Night’ KO of Colby Covington ahead of UFC 258