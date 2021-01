UFC 257: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Recap

Watch the UFC 257 recap and highlights from the UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 main event between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor from Saturday’s event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 257 recap – Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor

