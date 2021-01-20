UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Pre-Fight Press Conference video

Watch the UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Pre-fight Press Conference live on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8am ET / 5am PT on MMAWeekly.com.
The UFC will hold its first Pay-Per-View of 2021, headlined by a thrilling rematch between former interim lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Dustin Poirier (26-6, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) and former two-division champion and No. 4 Conor McGregor (22-4, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland). The co-main event will see No. 6 ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker (20-9, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) take on debuting Michael Chandler (21-5, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla.).
UFC will host a press conference with the headlining athletes ahead of UFC 257: POIRIER vs. MCGREGOR 2 on Thursday, January 21 at 8 a.m. ET and 5 a.m. PT at Etihad Arena.
WHO:
- Dana White, UFC President
- Dustin Poirier, No. 2 UFC lightweight
- Conor McGregor, No. 4 UFC lightweight
- Dan Hooker, No. 6 UFC lightweight
- Michael Chandler, UFC lightweight
WHAT:
- UFC 257: POIRIER vs. MCGREGOR 2 press conference
WHEN:
- Thursday, January 21 at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GST
WHERE:
- ETIHAD ARENA
UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Live Results
(Video courtesy of UFC)