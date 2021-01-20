HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Pre-Fight Press Conference video

January 20, 2021
Watch the UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Pre-fight Press Conference live on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8am ET / 5am PT on MMAWeekly.com.

The UFC will hold its first Pay-Per-View of 2021, headlined by a thrilling rematch between former interim lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Dustin Poirier (26-6, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) and former two-division champion and No. 4 Conor McGregor (22-4, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland). The co-main event will see No. 6 ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker (20-9, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) take on debuting Michael Chandler (21-5, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla.).

UFC will host a press conference with the headlining athletes ahead of UFC 257: POIRIER vs. MCGREGOR 2 on Thursday, January 21 at 8 a.m. ET and 5 a.m. PT at Etihad Arena.

WHO:

  • Dana White, UFC President
  • Dustin Poirier, No. 2 UFC lightweight
  • Conor McGregor, No. 4 UFC lightweight
  • Dan Hooker, No. 6 UFC lightweight
  • Michael Chandler, UFC lightweight

WHAT:

  • UFC 257: POIRIER vs. MCGREGOR 2 press conference

WHEN:

  • Thursday, January 21 at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GST

WHERE:

  • ETIHAD ARENA

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Live Results

(Video courtesy of UFC)

