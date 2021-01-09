UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 – Inside the Octagon preview

In this episode of Inside the Octagon, John Gooden and Dan Hardy preview the UFC 257 main event, Poirier vs McGregor 2.

The biggest star in the sport, “The Notorious” Conor McGregor, makes his long-awaited return to the octagon to face former foe Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier – a rematch six years in the making.

McGregor won their first fight in spectacular fashion, but both have since become champions and changed their games tremendously.

Will McGregor take out Poirier with ease again at UFC 257, or will Poirier avenge the loss and return to title contention?

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Watch Conor McGregor starch Dustin Poirier in first fight ahead of UFC 257 rematch