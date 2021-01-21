UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Ceremonial Weigh-in video

Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon on Saturday following a year on the sidelines. He’ll face Dustin Poirier in a main event rematch. But first, watch as McGregor, Poirier, and the rest of the athletes take the stage for the UFC 257 Ceremonial Weigh-ins.

The UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Ceremonial Weigh-in streams live at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. The weigh-in video is available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

The UFC has largely done away with ceremonial weigh-ins and live audiences since emerging for the pandemic lockdown. UFC 257 welcomes a small amount of fans to attend, which has also reintroduced the pre-fight press conference and the ceremonial weigh-in.

McGregor hasn’t set foot in the cage since his 40-second knockout of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in January of 2020. Frustrations with UFC officials and the pandemic led him to announce his retirement in June. He walked that back recently to ink the fight with Poirier.

Poirier, however, hasn’t been much more active than McGregor during that stretch. He defeated Dan Hooker in June of 2020, but prior to that hadn’t fought since losing to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of 2019.

UFC 257 also features the promotional debut of former Bellator champion Michael Chandler, who faces Hooker in the co-main event in Abu Dhabi.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Be sure to tune in to MMAWeekly.com’s exclusive extensive pre- and post-fight UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 live coverage.

MMAWeekly’s UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 programming will run “live” on MMAWeekly’s YouTube channel, and will also be available on the MMAWeekly Facebook page and on www.mmaweekly.com. Exclusive content will also be available on MMAWeekly’s Instagram and Twitter feeds.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor faces multi-million dollar lawsuit, as UFC 257 approaches

Re-watch all the heated face-offs between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier from their first match-up

McGregor and Poirier are much more subdued in their banter for UFC 257 than they were when they first met at UFC 178 in 2014. There were several times that the two faced off before that fight, generally leading to some explosive encounters. Take a look back at those exchanges ahead of Saturday’s fight.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Live Results