UFC 257 performance bonuses: Dustin Poirier’s knockout of Conor McGregor tops the list

UFC president Dana White announced the winners of the UFC 257 Performance of the Night bonuses at the post-fight press conference on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi.

Dustin Poirier, Makhmud Muradov, Marina Rodriguez and Michael Chandler all walked away with $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses.

UFC 257 Performance of the Night: Dustin Poirier

Poirier turned the fight world upside down Saturday night, earning his post-fight bonus by decisively knocking out former two-division champion Conor McGregor in the high-paced, back and forth two round main event.

Dustin Poirier puts down Conor McGregor at UFC 257

UFC 257 Performance of the Night: Michael Chandler

Not to be outdone by Poirier, Chandler took the UFC by storm in his promotional debut, putting the lightweight division on notice by brutally knocking out number six ranked lightweight Dan Hooker in the first round of the co-main event.

Michael Chandler rocks Dan Hooker at UFC 257

UFC 257 Performance of the Night: Makhmud Muradov

Muradov took home the reward for his third-round TKO of Andrew Sanchez in the middleweight matchup. Muradov stopped Sanchez with a barrage in the third round of the bout in a fight that was back and forth from start to finish.

Makhmud Muradov punches Andrew Sanchez at UFC 257

UFC 257 Performance of the Night: Marina Rodriguez

Rodriguez earned a Performance of the Night bonus for her stoppage of Brazilian upstart Amanda Ribas in their strawweight tilt. Rodriguez connected with a right cross to Ribas’ chin, initially thinking the fight was over before referee Herb Dean indicated the bout was ongoing. Rodriguez did a good job retaining momentum to ultimately finish Ribas in the second round.