UFC 257 Fight Motion: Down goes Conor McGregor!

Take a closer look in slow motion at some of the most exciting moments from Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2 from this past weekend in this edition of UFC 257 Fight Motion.

Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon after a year on the sidelines. The results were not what he had hoped.

Dustin Poirier avenged a loss to McGregor from more than six years prior by stealthily calf-kicking him until his lead leg failed. That opened things up for Poirier’s hands to find the finish.

Not only did Poirier exact his revenge, former Bellator champion Michael Chandler made a splash in his Octagon debut, announcing his arrival with a blistering knockout of Dan Hooker in the UFC 257 co-main event.

Check out all the UFC 257 super slow motion highlights.

TRENDING > Dana White no longer thinks Khabib is going to fight again following UFC 257

UFC 257 Fight Motion: Dustin Poirier puts down Conor McGregor

(Video courtesy of UFC)