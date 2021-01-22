UFC 257 face-offs: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

It’s all over but the fighting. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier stepped on the scale on Friday at the UFC 257 weigh-ins, both the official and ceremonial versions, and then faced off in front of fans for the first time since the pandemic shutdown of 2020.

UFC 257 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 23, in Abu Dhabi, where McGregor rematches Poirier in the main event. Former Bellator champion Michael Chandler makes his promotional debut in the UFC 257 co-main event opposite Dan Hooker.

Watch as Conor McGregor storms the stage and then he and Dustin Poirier stare each other down for the final time before stepping into the Octagon at UFC 257.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Live Results

Flashback: All the heated Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier face-offs from UFC 178

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)