UFC 257 Embedded: ‘You’re in for a treat!’

The UFC 257 athletes hit their marks at the official weigh-ins. Then it’s a return to tradition as they face off in front of fans at the ceremonial weigh-ins marked by only the type of energy that a Conor McGregor event can bring.

UFC 257 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 23, in Abu Dhabi, where Conor McGregor rematches Dustin Poirier in the main event. Former Bellator champion Michael Chandler makes his promotional debut in the UFC 257 co-main event opposite Dan Hooker.

Take a look behind the scenes in UFC 257 Embedded, a deeper look into what the athletes are facing during fight week.

