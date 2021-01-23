HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 257 Poirier vs McGregor 2 live results

featuredUFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Live Results

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor UFC 257 weigh-in faceoff

featuredUFC 257 face-offs: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

UFC 257 Poirier vs McGregor 2 weigh-in results

featuredUFC 257 weigh-in results: Conor McGregor first to the scale for Dustin Poirier rematch

Michael Chandler at UFC 257 press conference

featuredMichael Chandler relishes debuting on a Conor McGregor pay-per-view

UFC 257 Embedded: ‘You’re in for a treat!’

January 23, 2021
The UFC 257 athletes hit their marks at the official weigh-ins. Then it’s a return to tradition as they face off in front of fans at the ceremonial weigh-ins marked by only the type of energy that a Conor McGregor event can bring.

UFC 257 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 23, in Abu Dhabi, where Conor McGregor rematches Dustin Poirier in the main event. Former Bellator champion Michael Chandler makes his promotional debut in the UFC 257 co-main event opposite Dan Hooker.

Take a look behind the scenes in UFC 257 Embedded, a deeper look into what the athletes are facing during fight week.

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Live Results

UFC 257: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor preview show

