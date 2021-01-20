HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 257 Embedded: ‘Whoever wins this fight fights for gold next’

January 20, 2021
UFC 257 fighters Jessica Eye and Michael Chandler take off for Abu Dhabi. Sara McMann does an in-flight workout, while Brad Tavares and Antonio Carlos Junior eye each other across the aisle. Headliner Dustin Poirier celebrates his birthday on camera.

UFC 257 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 23, in Abu Dhabi, where Conor McGregor rematches Dustin Poirier in the main event. Former Bellator champion Michael Chandler makes his promotional debut in the UFC 257 co-main event opposite Dan Hooker.

Take a look behind the scenes in UFC 257 Embedded, a deeper look into what the athletes are facing during fight week.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Flashback: The first Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier face-off from UFC 178

