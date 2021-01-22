UFC 257 Embedded: ‘It’s not even a weight cut’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 22, 2021
Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker train for their co-main bout. Joanne Calderwood tries fighting as the video game version of herself. Dustin Poirier gets a high-energy workout in, and Conor McGregor switches into fight mode.

UFC 257 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 23, in Abu Dhabi, where Conor McGregor rematches Dustin Poirier in the main event. Former Bellator champion Michael Chandler makes his promotional debut in the UFC 257 co-main event opposite Dan Hooker.

Take a look behind the scenes in UFC 257 Embedded, a deeper look into what the athletes are facing during fight week.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

