UFC 257 Embedded: Four bad dads take the stage as Fight Day nears

Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker watch fights and stay sharp. Amanda Ribas downplays her singing skills. Dana White oversees a presser of bad dads where Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier come face to face.

UFC 257 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 23, in Abu Dhabi, where Conor McGregor rematches Dustin Poirier in the main event. Former Bellator champion Michael Chandler makes his promotional debut in the UFC 257 co-main event opposite Dan Hooker.

Take a look behind the scenes in UFC 257 Embedded, a deeper look into what the athletes are facing during fight week.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

