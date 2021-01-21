UFC 257 Embedded: Conor McGregor promises a ‘flawless clinic’

UFC 257 opponents Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler dive into fight week media, with Hooker calling dibs on a pool float prop. Dustin Poirier goes outdoors for a run, and a suited-up Conor McGregor introduces his son to the art of autographs.

UFC 257 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 23, in Abu Dhabi, where Conor McGregor rematches Dustin Poirier in the main event. Former Bellator champion Michael Chandler makes his promotional debut in the UFC 257 co-main event opposite Dan Hooker.

Take a look behind the scenes in UFC 257 Embedded, a deeper look into what the athletes are facing during fight week.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

