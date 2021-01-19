UFC 257 Embedded: Conor McGregor arrives, ‘I’m gonna show the world something special’

UFC 257 Embedded follows Dustin Poirier as he flies to Abu Dhabi alongside Bruce Buffer, Dana White, and a PAW Patrol good luck charm. Michael Chandler, Matt Frevola, Arman Tsarukyan and Marlon Vera exercise in Vegas. Conor McGregor arrives in style with his family.

UFC 257 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 23, in Abu Dhabi, where Conor McGregor rematches Dustin Poirier in the main event. Former Bellator champion Michael Chandler makes his promotional debut in the UFC 257 co-main event opposite Dan Hooker.

Take a look behind the scenes in UFC 257 Embedded, a deeper look into what the athletes are facing during fight week.

