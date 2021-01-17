UFC 257 Countdown: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2

UFC 257 Countdown features the return of “Notorious,” as former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor prepares to take on former interim champ Dustin Poirier, who seeks vengeance, in a rematch six years removed from their first contest.

The two first fought at UFC 178 in September 2014. McGregor stopped Poirier in the first round, but both men are different fighters than they were in 2014.

UFC 257 is the first pay-per-view event for the fight promotion this year. It’s the final of three events in eight days at the newly built Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

