HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Fight Island 7 Holloway vs Kattar recap

featuredUFC Fight Island 7: Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar Recap

featuredMax Holloway dominates Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7

UFC Fight Island 7 live results

featuredUFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar Live Results

Max Holloway UFC Fight Island 7 weigh-in

featuredUFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar weigh-in results

UFC 257 Countdown: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2

January 17, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC 257 Countdown features the return of “Notorious,” as former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor prepares to take on former interim champ Dustin Poirier, who seeks vengeance, in a rematch six years removed from their first contest.

The two first fought at UFC 178 in September 2014. McGregor stopped Poirier in the first round, but both men are different fighters than they were in 2014.

UFC 257 is the first pay-per-view event for the fight promotion this year. It’s the final of three events in eight days at the newly built Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

TRENDING > UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor will determine Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fighting future

(Courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA