UFC 257 Countdown: Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

January 17, 2021
Dan Hooker welcomes Michael Chandler to the UFC in the co-main event of UFC 257 on Saturday, January 23. Watch these two athletes prepare for their bout.

UFC 257 will be Chandler’s UFC debut. The former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion didn’t get an easy match in his octagon debut.

Hooker is ranked No. 6 in the lightweight division. It’s a fight that moves Hooker closer to a title fight, or a fight that puts Chandler into contender status.

TRENDING > UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor will determine Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fighting future

(Courtesy of UFC)

