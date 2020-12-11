UFC 256 weigh-in results: Figueiredo vs. Moreno make weight, saving final PPV card

The UFC 256 fight card, which has undergone numerous changes since its original form featuring three championship bouts, finally got an official stamp on Friday with just one title fight.

All three original title fights fell off of the UFC 256 fight card for various reasons, but men’s flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will put his belt up against Brandon Moreno on Saturday after both men easily made weight on Friday at the UFC Apex.

Figueiredo and Moreno, who both fought just three weeks ago, each weighed 124.5 pounds and stepped on the scale in the first few minutes of the two-hour UFC 256 weigh-in window.

Figuieredo is fresh off of a UFC 255 main event victory over Alex Perez, while Moreno defeated Brandon Royval in the featured UFC 255 preliminary bout.

No. 3 ranked lightweight contender Tony Ferguson returns to the Octagon on Saturday after he and opponent Charles Oliveira also made weight early during Friday’s proceedings.

Ferguson vs. Oliveira serves as the UFC 256 co-main event with the winner immediately boosting his stock in regard to lightweight title contention.

TRENDING > UFC 256 line-up suffers more COVID-19 casualties

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno weigh-in results

UFC 256 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) (124.5) vs. Brandon Moreno (124.5)

Co-Main Event: Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Charles Oliveira (154.5)

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115)

Kevin Holland (185) vs. Ronaldo Souza (185.5)

Junior dos Santos (246.5) vs. Ciryl Gane (247.5)

Manel Kape (124.5) — main event back-up

UFC 256 Preliminary Card (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+)

Cub Swanson (145) vs. Daniel Pineda (145.5)

Renato Moicano (155) vs. Rafael Fiziev (155.5)

Gavin Tucker (146) vs. Billy Quarantillo (145.5)

Tecia Torres (115.5) vs. Sam Hughes (115.5)

Sergey Spivak vs. Jared Vanderaa — Canceled due to COVID-19

Chase Hooper (145.5) vs. Peter Barrett (145.5)

UFC 256: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno full weigh-in video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)