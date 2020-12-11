UFC 256 main and co-main event fighters weigh in (video)

UFC 256 main event: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

UFC men’s flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo defends his title against No. 1 ranked Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 following Friday’s weigh-in.

UFC 256 co-main event: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

No. 3 ranked men’s lightweight contender Tony Ferguson returns to the Octagon to square off with No. 7 ranked Charles Oliveira in the UFC 256 co-main event. They both made weight easily and early.

