UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno weigh-in video and quick results

Tune in LIVE for the UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno weigh-in, Friday, Dec. 11, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. The UFC 256 weigh-in video is available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live-stream.

UFC Vegas 256 is the promotion’s final ESPN+ Pay-Per-View event of the pandemic plagued 2020. It takes place on Saturday, Dec. 12, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas without a live audience.

UFC men’s flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo makes a quick turnaround to defend his belt for the second time in three weeks. He puts his title on the line opposite Brandon Moreno, who, like Figueiredo, just fought at UFC 255 in November.

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno weigh-in results

UFC 256 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) (124.5) vs. Brandon Moreno (124.5)

Co-Main Event: Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Charles Oliveira (154.5)

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115)

Kevin Holland (185) vs. Ronaldo Souza (185.5)

Junior dos Santos (246.5) vs. Ciryl Gane (247.5)

Manel Kape (124.5) — main event back-up

UFC 256 Preliminary Card (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+)