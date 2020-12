UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno weigh-in face-offs video

The UFC 256 fight card was made official at Friday’s weigh-in at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

After the fighters stepped off the scale, Deiveson Figueiredo, Brando Moreno, Tony Ferguson, Charles Oliveira and the remainder of the UFC 256 athletes faced off for the final time before their fights.

UFC 256: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno full weigh-in video

