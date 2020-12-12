UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno bout from the Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Dec. 5, on MMAWeekly.com)

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno start times

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno prelims start time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno live results

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno takes place on Saturday, Dec. 12, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It is the promotion’s final Pay-Per-View event of a pandemic plagued 2020. The fight promotion will close out 2020 in Las Vegas with next week’s UFC Vegas 17, which features Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC 256 features a men’s flyweight title bout between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and No. 1 ranked challenger Brandon Moreno. Both are making a quick return after having fought other opponents at UFC 255 in November.

The UFC 256 co-main event pits top lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira against one another in a bout that could determine who remains in title contention.

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno results

UFC 256 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno

Co-Main Event: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba

Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza

Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC 256 Preliminary Card (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pineda

Renato Moicano vs. Rafael Fiziev

Gavin Tucker vs. Billy Quarantillo

Tecia Torres vs. Sam Hughes

Chase Hooper vs. Peter Barrett

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno face-offs

