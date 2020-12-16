UFC 256 Fight Motion: Check out Fight and Knockout of the Year candidates in super slo-mo

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 16, 2020
Though UFC 256 underwent numerous changes both en route to Fight Week and during fight week, the fighters that made it all the way to the finish line delivered.

The late-notice main event between men’s flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and No. 1 ranked challenger Brandon Moreno delivered a Fight of the Year contender, while Kevin Holland left us with a Knockout of the Year candidate.

Check out the UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno highlights in super slow motion.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC 256: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira fight recap and highlights

