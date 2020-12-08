UFC 256 Embedded: All Episodes

Go behind the scenes of UFC 256, where flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is slated to defend his belt against No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno. The UFC 256 co-main event pits top light contenders Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira against one another in a fight the promises to be electric.

Watch for new episodes of UFC 256 Embedded as they are released during fight week.

UFC 256 is the fight promotion’s final pay-per-view event of 2020.

UFC 256 Embedded, Episode 1

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo prepares for a quick turnaround and convinces his entire team to go blond. Challenger Brandon Moreno watches fights with friends and family then shops for a four-piece suit.

UFC 256 Embedded, Episode 2

No. 1 ranked UFC flyweight contender Brandon Moreno introduces his “fighter house.” Lightweight Charles Oliveira arrives in Las Vegas. Moreno nearly crosses paths with his opponent, champion Deiveson Figueiredo, at the UFC PI, where Tony Ferguson improvises a workout.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

