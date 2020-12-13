UFC 256 Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno scorecard: Were the judges wrong?

Men’s flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo and No. 1 ranked challenger Brandon Moreno fought a five-round, all-out war in the UFC 256 main event on Saturday night.

But in scoring the fight a majority draw, did Nevada’s judges get it right?

Figueiredo and Moreno both made excellent accountings of themselves at UFC 256 and the belt remained around Figueiredo’s waist. But should Figueiredo have won the fight outright, or do you think Moreno earned the nod, especially with Figueiredo losing a point because of a low blow?

Let us know in the comments below…

UFC 256: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno official scorecard

UFC 256 scorecard: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Dana White UFC 256 full post-fight scrum

