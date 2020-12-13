HOT OFF THE WIRE
Deiveson Figeuiredo punches Brandon Moreno at UFC 256

featuredUFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno Live Results

Dana White UFC Vegas 16 post-fight

featuredDana White reacts to fighter vaccines and antitrust lawsuit in full UFC 256 scrum

featuredUFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno weigh-in face-offs video

UFC 256 Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno scorecard: Were the judges wrong?

December 13, 2020
NoNo Comments

Men’s flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo and No. 1 ranked challenger Brandon Moreno fought a five-round, all-out war in the UFC 256 main event on Saturday night.

But in scoring the fight a majority draw, did Nevada’s judges get it right?

Figueiredo and Moreno both made excellent accountings of themselves at UFC 256 and the belt remained around Figueiredo’s waist. But should Figueiredo have won the fight outright, or do you think Moreno earned the nod, especially with Figueiredo losing a point because of a low blow?

Let us know in the comments below…

UFC 256: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno official scorecard

TRENDING > Fighters react to UFC 256 main event majority draw

Dana White UFC 256 full post-fight scrum

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

